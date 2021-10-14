Lions help "Cops For Kids" program

The South Hill Lions Club made a donation to the Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 51 recently to help with the "Cops For Kids" Christmas shopping program for 2021. The organization pairs children with police officers from Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties for a Christmas shopping experience. Due to COVID in 2020 they had to send the officers to shop and then deliver the gifts from their wish list and may have to do the same for 2021 but the kids will get to feel special with the delivery. They want to thank all the organizations and individuals who have contributed to the program so far this year. Club President Lisa Clary made the donation to Roger Pendergrass with the FOP to help sponsor a child.
