Weston leaves behind a 40-year writing legacy

Dallas Keith Weston—otherwise known as ‘Boots’ to the Mecklenburg community—passed away on Wednesday, August 17 at the age of 64 following a decline of health. He had recently been in the hospital after contracting COVID and was placed on a ventilator. He had returned home for a few days once he’d recovered sufficiently, but things took a turn for the worst and he was med-flighted from VCU CMH to UVA where he succumbed to an infection.
Dallas was well-known around the county for his 40 year long reporting career as part of The News Progress, The Mecklenburg Sun, and the South Hill Enterprise. He had retired in November of 2019 then received accolades from the town of Chase City, Mecklenburg County, and the Chase City Fire Department for his years of community support and county coverage.
Many knew that Dallas was a huge animal lover; it factored into everything he did, including his writing. He worked hard over the years to promote the Blue Horse Mukwa Equine Retirement and Rescue Center in Chase City after releasing his first story on the nonprofit. This led to him and the rescue’s owner, Rabiah Seminole, becoming great friends.
The rescue is a longterm care facility, and Seminole remarked that, “I think that’s one of the things that he liked about it, too. That he could come here and he knew he was going to see that animal again.”
As he did with several other local organizations, Dallas strove to share all of the good that the rescue was accomplishing. Seminole said that Dallas would frequently write a story whenever Blue Horse received a new rescue as he was passionate about raising awareness.
Seminole shared that some of her favorite memories of Dallas are when she would find him sitting around the rescue just watching the animals. In addition to helping the rescue and its animals, he and his wife Cheryl took care of their own horses and a plethora of other animals at home.
Cheryl shared that Dallas had a rescue of his own: a chihuahua he’d named Foxy. Cheryl said that her and Foxy co-existed, but had never really gotten along in the ten years since Foxy had taken up residence in their home. Cheryl had been subjected to more than a few nips and bites whenever she got too close to the feisty chihuahua, and the night before Dallas passed she was bitten again. But, “the night he passed away she came into my room—I was sitting at my desk, and for the first time in ten years she sat down beside me. Then she got in-between my feet, scratched my legs, and looked up at me and [she] was crying; she let me pet her. And that was the first time,” Cheryl said.
Dallas’s acquaintances also knew him as a gifted guitarist and a music lover. The last band he played with was Auda Creek, which played locally as several in the community will remember.
Rabiah Seminole recalled fondly that Dallas really admired a friend of hers: Henry Paul from the Blackhawk band. She said, “he just thought [Paul] was the best in the way he wrote his music and so forth.”
So one year for Dallas’s birthday, she called in a favor. She said that the next day she wasn’t sure if he had received the call or not until Dallas finally spoke up and shared, “you know, I had a really interesting cup of coffee this morning… Henry Paul called me up and wished me a ‘Happy Birthday!’”
During his career, Dallas covered topics ranging from new business openings, to detailed stories on local nonprofits, to controversial solar energy projects in the county. He prided himself on covering the topics straight down the middle.
“He always said his readers should not know what his beliefs were,” Cheryl shared. He tried to present his readers with all of the facts so that they could come to their own educated opinion on matters.
Dusty Forbes, Chase City’s Town Manager remarked, “Dallas was a longtime reporter; he did a lot of great reporting for Chase City. He was definitely a character in town, and we’re going to miss his personality, and his sense of humor, and his writing for sure.”
Dallas also wrote his own weekly column “Animal Tracks” that has been published in both The News Progress and The Mecklenburg Sun. He used this column to write about both mundane and serious topics from week-to-week, as well as to tease his wife all in good fun. In his later years—particularly after his double lung transplant sixteen years ago—he also began discussing some of his health problems as they cropped up.
Cheryl shared that many may not know that he, “worked a huge amount of hours even when he was on sick leave or on oxygen before the transplant up until two years ago when he retired. I think that’s something people should know; that he never gave up.”
In fact, Dallas wrote about his recent return to physical therapy in his last “Animal Tracks” column published in The News Progress on June 15 this year. Though his first therapy session since COVID had shut the place down was taxing, he knuckled down and finished it.
He wrote, “by the time I finished my first session, my legs felt like rubber bands and I realized just how much work I've got to do. But, I've done this before and I know that you get out of this what you put into it. It's more than a fair trade.”
Dallas is survived by his wife Cheryl as well as the countless number of friends he made in the community and beyond. He will also be mourned and remembered by all of his readers. Services will be held at 2p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at Wood Funeral Chapel in Chase City.
