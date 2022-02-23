Cash named Tech Teacher of the Year

Mrs.Tabitha Cash, 1st grade teacher at Clarksville Elementary School, is the MCPS Technology Teacher of the year. She goes above and beyond to incorporate technology into her instruction daily for her students.
