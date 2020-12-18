Town of South Hill offering COVID relief on delinquent water bills

The Town of South Hill has been awarded $59,130 in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Community Development through the CARES Act to apply toward delinquent Water and Sewer bills. This funding does not cover delinquent garbage collection fees.
Any customer who is more than 30 days delinquent on their Water and Sewer bill, because of a financial hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic, may be eligible.
To participate in this program customers must complete the program application before December 30, 2020. Program applications can be completed online through a Utility Relief link located in the banner at the top of the Town’s website, www.southhillva.org.
For more information, or to complete your application by phone, call the COVID Recovery Coordinator at 434/515-0581.
