Grand Jury indicts 11 in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 11 individuals in Decemnber. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Janet Buckman Regan of Bracey was charged with one felony count of larceny for passing a bad check in the amount of $1,000 or more and one felony count and one felony count of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Calvin Junious Talley of Norlina, N.C. was charged with one felony count of eluding police, one misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and one misdemeanor for driving under the influence, first offense.
Ezekiel Beasley of Danville was charged with one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of speeding, traveling 20 or more miles per hour over the posted limit.
Jerry Lee Self of Bracey was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Daseanna Ragsdale of South Hill was charged with one felony count of malicious bodily injury to a minor child less than a year old.
Jamal A. Thompson of South Hill was charged with one felony count of malicious bodily injury to a minor child less than a year old.
Mark Kevin McCauley of Bracey was charged with one felony count of failure to perform a promise of construction after receiving an advance of $1,000 or more.
Lewis Wade Newton of Nelson was charged with one felony count of strangulation of another causing wounds and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
David Antonio Mosley of Clarksville was charged with one felony count of failing to register or re-register as a sex offender.
Brandon James Russell of Ford was charged with one felony count of strangulation of another causing wounds.
Maggie Brianna Spear of Clarksville was charged with one felony count of larceny with a credit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.