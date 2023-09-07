Rotary welcomes Mecklenburg native

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed new member Sandy Carter as guest speaker recently.  Sandy gave the club an overview of her life so they could get to know her better. She was raised in Mecklenburg County and has long time family  connections in the area. She went to Bluestone but moved to Williamsburg, where she finished 12th grade. She joined the army with  special forces and served in Central America. Her work has been mostly clerical and she lived in  New Orleans (where she helped set up modular homes after Hurricane Katrina), Georgia (ran an ice cream shop), Michigan and several other places before returning area about a year ago.  She has also worked in hotel management. She has three children and two grandchildren and currently works for Next Home 1st Choice Realty in Bracey. Sandy enjoys hiking, kayaking, travel and music and looks forward to giving back to the community as part of Rotary. Pictured:  Club President Lisa Clary and Sandy Carter.