Stroke Camp Offers Survivors and Family a Retreat Weekend

Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp is coming up September 23-25, 2022, at the Airfield Conference Center in Wakefield, Virginia.
Stroke camp was started by Marylee Nunley and her husband, John. He suffered a stroke at 55 and could no longer engage in his community like he used to. They developed this camp to re-engage in a new community and develop new relationships. He was able to enjoy his new “normal”.
Since the camp began in 2004 there have been more than 170 camps across the country. There have been four Stroke Camps in Virginia, all sponsored by VCU Health.
“Last year we treated more than 150 people for stroke,” said Stroke Program Coordinator Tonya Wright at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. “The changes these people and their families go through takes a toll on their lives. This is a great way for survivors and their friend or family member to heal and experience camaraderie with others in their shoes.”
The mission of Retreat & Refresh Stroke Camp is to improve the quality of life for stroke survivors, and their friend or family member. Activities include campfires, hiking, golf cart rides, singing, dancing, music therapy, pampering, karaoke and breakout support groups.
Quotes from past campers:
“It was especially meaningful as a celebration and honor to all caregivers as they were able to get pampered with manicures, facials, and massages, while enjoying a weekend socializing with other caregivers, sharing stories, and merriment the whole time.”
“Little did I know when we signed up how much fun and knowledge I would gain from Stroke Camp.”
The cost is $150 per person. Scholarships are available through Retreat and Refresh. Visitwww.strokecamp.org for more information, email info@strokecamp.org or call (309) 688-5450.
