Local musician takes the Colonial stage Sept. 9

Monday, August 28, 2023 – Jason Houchins will return to The Colonial Center’s stage on Saturday, September 9, at 7:00 p.m. This featured show, titled THE DIRT ROAD, will include everything from Hank Williams to some of your favorite modern country artists. Jason will be joined by fantastic guest performers throughout the evening as well.
Jason, who works as the Parks Superintendent for the Town of South Hill, has been singing for more than 30 years. His father began teaching him to play the guitar when he was 12 years old and his grandfather introduced him to Classic Country when he was a young child. His love of country music and his guitar transitioned into a love of performing in his teens – and he hasn’t stopped playing Country music since!
He has previously performed in several C.A.T.S. Community Theatre productions at The Colonial Center over the years, and his last solo performance at The Colonial was in 2018. Following the popularity and great success of that performance, The Colonial Center has invited Jason back for second time around!
Visit colonialcenterva.org to purchase tickets, or call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170. The Box Office is open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult Tickets are $20 each. Child Tickets (Ages 12 & under) are $15 each. (Child tickets are not available online.) The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970.
