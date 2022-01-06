VCU Health CMH opens temporary urgent care clinic 

Effective Thursday, January 6, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will start seeing walk-in patients at a temporary urgent care clinic located at the current Occupational Health and Wellness clinic. This is located at 416 Durant Street, near the old hospital site on Buena Vista Drive in South Hill, Virginia. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. If you have COVID symptoms, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and call(434) 774-2541 for admittance.
We will treat a variety of symptoms and conditions, including mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Additional symptoms and conditions include:
- Allergies
- Asthma
- Colds and Flu
- Diarrhea
- Infections
- Insect Bites
- Conjunctivitis (i.e. Pink Eye)
- Rashes
- Respiratory Infections
- Skin Inflammations
- Sore Throats
- Sprains and Strains
- Bladder Infections
- UTIs
- Vomiting
We will keep the temporary clinic open on an as-needed basis, but estimate just a few weeks to get through the surge of the Omicron variant. COVID testing will be performed at the providers discretion, as testing supplies are limited. Not everyone with symptoms will be tested for COVID.
As more patients come to us for COVID-19 testing, remember our emergency departments are here to treat complex, life-threatening conditions. For COVID-19 testing you can locate a testing site by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website or contact your primary care provider.
