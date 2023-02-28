Paul Jackson submitted a special exception permit application this month to construct a recreation vehicle park on the north side of Bailey Drive near its intersection with Huss Road in Chase City. The proposed park would host approximately 117 sites.
Crutchfield & Associates prepared the preliminary plan for the committee members to review. Jamie Nash representing Crutchfield & Associates stated that there will need to be a commercial entrance put in. He assured that he has been in touch with both VDOT and Robert Hendrick as well as Summit Engineering in South Boston to provide a work up. They need to conduct a study and decide if the park will require an entrance with a turning lane or just a tapered entrance.
David Brankley asked if the committee could move forward in the process without an entrance included on the plan. Hendrick responded that the entrance is included in the list of 42 stipulations that must be met for the permit.
Kyle Crump asked Jackson if he wanted more time to review the list of stipulations the board would consider before putting it to a vote. Jackson assured, “whatever the requirements are, you know, I’m going to comply with it…if you guys would give us a chance.”
Brankley made a motion to approve the application with all 42 stipulations to be met before getting a permit. The committee unanimously agreed and the motion carried. The board will review the application at March’s meeting.
Up next on the docket was a special exception permit application submitted by Thomas and Dominique Pinion as well as David Vestal. The trio filed the application to allow for a children’s outdoor adventures and wedding/small party venue. The property is located on the north side of Skipwith Road about a mile west of its intersection with Moore’s Drive.
Thomas Pinion explained that out of the 26 acres land, they only plan to use approximately one acre in the middle of the property for the proposed play area. This would provide the play area with a 2,000 foot road frontage down a relatively straight stretch of road. Their idea is to develop two play areas, one for toddler aged children and one for children up to thirteen years old to use to play outdoors.
The toddler area would sand pits, ball pits, areas to climb, swings, forts, and activity walls. Pinion stated that the activity walls would consist of chalkboards, kitchens to play in, and other tactile activities.
The older kid play area would have an obstacle course, a “Nerf gun fort,” and a low rope course that would be four feet maximum to keep it low impact and safe for the kids. He added that both areas would be shaded by trees.
In addition to the two play areas, they will have an indoor office and a seating area. He added that they will have someone in the office at all times during hours of operation, and that every office member will be first aid certified in case of an emergency or accident.
Since the area will also be a party venue, there will be an area for tables and chairs to sit and eat. In future, Pinion added that they will be putting in a nine-hole mini golf course. Their goal is to provide the whole family with something fun to do while out enjoying nature.
He stated, “yes it’s a commercial venture. I’m a businessman, I’m here to make money. At the same time, I think you can provide a gap in what the community needs in this area and add something from a tourist’s point of view…it’s just another thing that they can come and enjoy.”
The Pinion’s also support local businesses; they are an active member of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, and all of their t-shirts have come from East Coast Embroidery over in Clarksville. They’ve only been here for a year but are trying to get involved with everything happening in Mecklenburg County.
They plan to be open during daylight hours, around 9 or 10a.m. to sunset; hours will change with the daylight savings of course. Kids will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times as this is not a daycare. In addition, they do plan to charge some amount. In future, they want to provide art classes and similar events which will allow parents to drop off their children without a guardian.
Charles Reamy made the motion to approve this application. He cited, “the reason why is the county has approved this type of application in the past. They will not be detrimental to public welfare, will not affect adversely the health or safety of persons or the neighborhood of the proposed use.” The motion carried, and the board will review it at the next meeting March 13.
The planning commission has proposed setting a cap of 2,300 acres under solar panels after reviewing what neighboring counties have decided. The current projects underway in the county clock in at 2,223.52 acres. Robert Hendrick reiterated that this limit will only affect community solar, small-scale solar, and large-scale solar. It will not affect homeowners rights to solar on their own property nor will it affect industrial solar for businesses to install and use.
