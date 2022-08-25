SBH graduates CIT class

BRUNSWICK, MECKLENBURG, & HALIFAX, VIRGINIA – Southside Behavioral Health continues its commitment to serve the counties of Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Halifax by hosting its eighth Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) 40-hour core training class. This important training ensures individuals with behavioral health needs receive an appropriate response from trained officers in times of emergency. It also assists these individuals in receiving the necessary care to keep them out of our local prison systems.
Crisis Intervention Team training is a nationally recognized week-long class. In this most recent session, we graduated a total of 11 participants.. The class was made up of one trooper with the Virginia State Police, one officer with Brunswick County Sheriff's office, one officer with South Boston Police Department, one officer with Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, one 911 operator with Mecklenburg County 911, two 911 operators with Halifax County 911, one officer with Halifax County Sheriff's Office, one officer from Meherrin River Regional Jail, one park ranger with Virginia State Parks, and one Emergency Services staff with Southside Behavioral Health.
Instructors from various collaborative mental health professionals and law enforcement agencies covered topics relative to crisis intervention. Including this class, we have now certified 102 officers and 911 operators. Congratulations to the latest graduating class! Our next class will be held October 3 - 7, 2022
