Edmondson makes big donation to Caring Hearts Toys for Tots

When Amy Edmondson heard that Caring Hearts Academy was collecting Toys for Tots, she quickly cashed in points she had accumulated in order to support the toy drive, causing the collection box to overflow with gifts for local children!
