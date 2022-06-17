Brunswick County Bowling Alley opens

The Brunswick County Bowling Alley located at the Brunswick County Conference Center is now open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently to celebrate the happy occasion. Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Vice Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors; County Administrator Leslie Weddington and Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, are holding the huge scissors. Several members of the community and guests were on hand for the grand opening. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)