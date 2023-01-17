Taylor named Mecklenburg’s Teacher of the Year

Miss Elizabeth Taylor had been named the Mecklenburg County Teacher of the Year. Miss Taylor is a “huge asset” to LaCrosse Elementary Family and to Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
Miss Taylor has taught Music for La Crosse Elementary for the past 3 years. She came to La Crosse with prior experience in Northern Virginia. Miss Taylor has truly brought music to the forefront of the school environment. The students absolutely love to go to music where Miss Taylor brings lessons to life.
“I am honored and beyond grateful for this recognition! I have been fortunate to work with many talented students, teachers, and mentors throughout my teaching career in Arlington, and now Mecklenburg County. It is especially a joy and privilege to work with supportive Administrators, staff, and the gifted students at La Crosse Elementary! My hope is that my passion and love for music inspires others and helps everyone to see the value of maintaining strong music education programs in our schools,” said Taylor.
Superintendent Nichols and Taylors coworkers say that she does an excellent job incorporating school wide expectations, academic strategies, as well as social and emotional support as she teaches students the appreciation for music. Her music lessons are innovative, interactive, and creative. Students are engaged from the time they enter the classroom until they leave. Miss Taylor has taken upon herself to develop a school choir over the past two years and volunteers her time to these selected students. The choir has performed at Olive Branch Baptist Church the past two years. Also, she is preparing the choir for a spring performance on the state level. Miss Taylor goes above and beyond her music teaching abilities to support her team with scheduling, technology, and academic support. She has served as a summer school and remediation coordinator at the school level. She is always willing to take an active role with school events and programs. Her positive and nurturing nature is infectious with both students and staff.
Taylor will now compete for Teacher of the Year recognition among the school divisions in Region VIII, which is most of Southside Virginia.
MCPS recognized all of the teachers that were selected as Teacher of the Year for their school as well as Miss Taylor at the January School Board Meeting held on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.