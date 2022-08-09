Verbal altercation leads to death of Chase City man; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for a report of a person being shot on Thursday, August 4 around 1 a.m.
When law enforcement arrived they found 41 year old Orenzo Jason Redd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews pronounced Redd deceased at the scene.
The suspect, Mark Clifford Dicks, 39, was located and immediately taken into custody at his home located at 11727 Highway 92 across the street from Redd’s.
Witnesses say that a verbal altercation occurred between Dicks and Redd. Dicks allegedly shot Redd multiple times through the screen door of his home with a .556 caliber assault rifle. A rifle, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered from the suspects yard.
Mark Dicks has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail without a bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with details or information is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
