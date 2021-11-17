Log truck overturns on HWY 1

At 4:11 PM, Company 7, Southside Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway One and Cedar Grove Road for a Motor Vehicle Accident with not much information. While en route, units were advised there were 2 vehicles and an overturned tractor trailer involved. Upon arrival, crews noted one tractor trailer with heavy damage, a large fuel/oil leak that was completely blocking Highway One as well as 2 other vehicles involved in the accident. Luckily there were no life threatening injuries although one patient was transported by air via Duke Life Flight. A landing zone was established on Highway One. Crews contained and controlled approximately 80 gallons worth of leaking and/or already leaked fluids from the Tractor Trailer. Highway One will remain shut down for an extended period of time, please use an alternate route. Company 7 units on scene included: Engine 72, Engine 73, Unit 78, Unit 79, and Hazmat 7.
