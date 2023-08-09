Mecklenburg’s Planning Commission reviewed two special exception permit applications submitted by Selco in partnership with Verizon Wireless for the construction of two new 199-foot communication towers.
The first tower, deemed the Crescent Lake site, is located at 11975 HWY 47 south of its intersection with Route 634 Traffic Road. The parcel is a little over 116 acres. The Crescent Lake site is set back by over 1,800 feet from HWY 47. It is also located over 1,200 feet from the nearest off-site residence. It exceeds the zoning ordinance’s required setback of 200% of the height, but no less than 400 feet.
Additionally, the site’s lease area is an 80 by 80 foot square and within that square is a 50 by 50 foot fenced compound. Lori Schweller with Williams Mullen who represented Verizon Wireless at the meeting stated that the fencing will be 7 feet tall with three lines of barbed wire to prevent climbing. The site is located in a wooded area which will screen it from view.
Selco’s tower is a monopole design and as mentioned will have a total height of 199 feet including a four foot lightning rod. The cable will be routed on the interior of the monopole. There will be no lights on the tower, but there will be space for at least four additional wireless providers.
Schweller stated that their proposal is in compliance with Mecklenburg’s Zoning ordinance; it meets all existing minimum setbacks from both property lines and off-site residences, it will be surrounded by woods which will provide some screening from view, and while they haven’t found any co-location opportunities in the area, they will be working with other carriers in order to permit co-location.
Charles Reamy made a motion that the commission recommend the approval of the application. The motion carried and the Board of Supervisors will review it next Monday.
The second site, the Philbeck site, is located at 240 Horseshoe Road in Skipwith behind Gators. The Philbeck site is set back over 720 feet from State Route 49 and is a little over 700 feet from the nearest residence. Selco plans to have a tree preservation area around the site, but will also add some landscaping to the area.
This tower will have a 100 by 100 foot lease area and a 50 by 50 foot fenced compound. The design of the tower is the exact same as the one for the Crescent Lake site.
David Brankley made a motion to recommend the applications approval; the motion carried.
Terry & Sherri Fox’s special exception permit application to allow for a Blues & Rock Festival to take place annually was reviewed by the Board of Supervisors last month. The Board voted to send the application back to the Planning Commission to clarify a few things. Instead of a three day notification to law enforcement and EMS, they changed it to a 30 day notification period.
After the changes were made, Charles Reamy made a motion to send the permit application back to the Board of Supervisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.