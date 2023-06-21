Books-N-Me joined the Boydton Juneteenth Celebration

Books-N-Me, a local 501(c3) nonprofit, participated at the Juneteenth Celebration held in Boydton on June 10th with one of its signature “Pop Up” book fairs. The colorful, attractive display tables, with a wide selection of books and educational items attracted local children and their parents. Interested children had an opportunity to peruse the books and select their two favorites. The highlight of one of the display tables was the spinning wheel! Children were provided with an opportunity to spin the wheel and win fun prizes. Giggles could be heard as the children took turns standing next to the wheel and spinning to find out what prize they would win. Would it be a bubble wand, magic markers, silicone wristbands, or sock puppets? No one knew until the wheel landed on the prize. No matter where it landed, the child walked away excited with their chosen books and prize!
Several children agreed to have their pictures taken holding their newly acquired books and prize. Parents were just as thrilled as the children. They had an opportunity to learn further about the Books-N-Me reading literacy program and its objective to motivate children to read more outside of the classroom. Parents were given the opportunity to complete the program’s survey designed to capture the children’s reading frequency and personal interests, and they also expressed the desire to be notified of other upcoming Books-N-Me events.
Books-N-Me will hold additional events like the one held at the Juneteenth Celebration throughout the summer. If you are interested in receiving more information on the program or would like to volunteer, please contact Books-N-Me at (434)362-0181.
