Community giveaway a success

On Saturday, July 8th citizens and community members had the opportunity to participate in the first Free Community Give-A-Way hosted by Ralph Rymes of God's Final Call & Warning Ministry, Mecklenburg County Senior Citizens, Inc. (MCSC) and the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
The event took place at the South Hill Exchange building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event gave community members the opportunity to receive nonperishable food items, random household items, small appliances, coolers, pet items, and much more. These items were all provided for free to the community.
This event was coordinated by Yvonne Alexander with the Mecklenburg Senior Citizens Inc., located at Meadow St. behind the South Hill Library. Yvonne is no stranger to the community as she works with FeedMore and other local retailer to provide 2200 meals monthly to community members in need.
With the help from Pastor Melinda Gilliam of Awesome Fatih Church, the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, the Positive Sisters, Melissa Hartman with Southside Democracy, and volunteers from MCSC, Yvonne and Rymes were able to put on a successful event. Alexander is working with Mayor Dean Marion and Brent Morris on future giveaways. She plans to hold another before the fall.
“It’s all about giving back to the community and the people of Mecklenburg County.” said Alexander.
