SHRC wins community grant, plans Spring Clean Up in April

The South Hill Revitalization Committee was the recently recipient of an ESA Marrow Street Solar Farm Community $2500 Grant.
The ESA team aims to be active within the community while supporting local efforts to build positive community programs within the Town of South Hill. "Our grant program is one way for us to give back to the community, while partnering with local individuals and organization to support projects aligned with four key activities: building healthy communities, promoting education, community revitalization, and environmental sustainability.”
The Committee will use the funds to help with future operation clean up events and other town beautification projects that will show off the town and what it has to offer to visitors, tourists and even those who already call South Hill home.
The Spring Clean Up Day is slated for Saturday, April 22. The event will take place on the Centennial Park Upper Field from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration and sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Operation Clean Up serves as a great way for citizens, businesses, schools, and civic groups to give back to the community by contributing to the overall beautification of the town.
Volunteers should plan to wear closed-toe shoes, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. The SHRC will provide gloves, picker uppers, trash bags, and safety vests, as well as water and hand sanitizer. Please plan to use the “buddy system” and work in teams of two or more to maximize safety.
Any group, organization, or individual interested in participating please contact Committee President, Kim King at 434-774-5866 or 434-447-4547. Registration forms can be dropped off in person at Benchmark Community Bank or the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
