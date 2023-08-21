Reekes named new Town Manager

The Town of South Hill has announced the selection of it’s new Town Manager, Keli H. Reekes. Council met on Thursday, August 10 to vote on the final candidates for the position.
Reekes was selected in a 4-2 vote with Joseph Taylor and Michael Smith opposing. The tally was later changed to a 3-2 vote after it was decided that Council member Shep Moss was ineligible to vote due to selling his home in South Hill.
Reekes served as the Director of Finance for Brunswick County for 11 years before her appointment as Assistant County Administrator in 2021. Prior, Reekes worked as a Senior Audit Specialist for the Auditor of Public Accounts. Reekes completed her Bachelor of Business Administration at James Madison University in 2006 and currently serves as the President-Elect for the Virginia Government Finance Officers’ Association where she has been a member since 2012.
“Over the last two years serving as the Brunswick County Assistant County Administrator, I’ve had a part in just about every governmental function. On a daily basis, I served as an integral part in the County’s finance office functions, training the new Director of Finance and managing the budget and audit processes. Most recently, I served on the special committee assigned to oversee the new school construction process, along with two Board of Supervisors members, the County Administrator, School Superintendent, two School Board Members and school staff,” said Reekes.
She describes her management style as democratic and participative. “I encourage communication and openness throughout all levels, to involve Councilmembers, employees, and other decision-makers working together to reach common goals. Transparency and communication are highly important to my management style and how I conduct business. As Town Manager, I will certainly do my best to receive all sides of the story before making an informed decision.”
“I directly oversaw the Brunswick County budget process and fully understand all aspects of preparing the annual budget for local governments, to include full transparency of all phases and details for the citizens. Additionally, during each budget process, I believe a municipality should focus on the programs that most align with community priorities defined by leaders and staff. This approach illustrates cohesiveness to common goals, such as a safe community, a thriving economy, sound infrastructure and access to recreational services.”
Reekes says she looks forward to working with community leaders, current business-owners and staff to revitalize historic downtown South Hill and fully intends to dive right into this project by first reviewing what has already been done towards these efforts and then moving the project forward.
“Resources are available on every level – local, state, and federal – and I plan to explore every avenue in an effort to provide the very best for our downtown area.”
“South Hill is currently in a great position. The location, new schools, and growing businesses provide for a great place to live and visit. I know that the Town Council has experienced some hardships over the years, but I truly think at the end of the day, they have come out on top. I hope to continue the forward-thinking that has been invoked over recent months and continue to provide oversight in the growth of businesses and recreation for our citizens.”
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve the Councilmembers and citizens of the Town of South Hill as their Town Manager. I'm excited to become a part of the positive change and excitement that’s currently happening in the Town. I have worked in local government for 13 years and I am fully prepared for this next step. I am ready to come home. When I begin my role as Town Manager, prioritizing the needs of the Town will be my first goal. I will meet with Council members, community leaders, staff, current business owners and organizations to assess the needs and priorities of the Town. I intend to work with the Council members in developing a thorough Comprehensive Plan and Vision, which will outline all priorities and needs of the Town and provide guidance for staff in working towards these common goals.”
“The Town Council and I are pleased to welcome Keli as the new Town Manager” states Mayor Marion. “Her background and local roots make her a great fit in leading the Town into its next chapter.”
Reekes currently resides in Bracey with her husband, Jack, who is a Lieutenant for Chesterfield County Fire & EMS and is proud to be part of the “fire family”. They have two children, Drake, 14 and Camryn, 9, and two labs, Rooster and Cash. The family loves amusement parks, especially Disney, and have already begun planning their fourth trip as a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.