Rotary members travel to VA Beach for District Conference 
“Rotary Opens Opportunities” and The South Hill Rotary Club had 7 members and
several spouses attend the Rotary 7600 District Conference in Virginia Beach over
the weekend. The members attended  breakout sessions about Rotary,  provided items
for the silent auction to benefit Polio Plus, and donated socks, gloves and hats to
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach that  works to empower
homeless families, individuals, and veterans to recover from crisis situations and
return to being self-supporting, productive, and independent members of the 
community in that  area. They also donated to the food project hosted by the
conference that will be sent to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the
Eastern Shore and Clary participated in the Rotary Authors Row for book signings
with her Poetry books as part of Rotarians supporting other Rotarian Authors. They
also enjoyed fellowship with other Rotarians at the beach themed dinner on Friday
and the Roaring 20’s themed dinner on Saturday.  Pictured:  Rotarians Keith and Lynn
Ellis, Jane and her husband Rotarian Lew Stringer, Rotarian Al and wife Nancy Veeck,
Rotarian Charles Wright and wife Marilyn and Rotarians Lisa Clary and Randy Cash. 
If you want to give back to the community and the world, then just ask these
Rotarians how to do it and they will connect you with Rotary and the doors of
opportunities that it will open for you.   Lori Absher Photo