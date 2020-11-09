Rotary members travel to VA Beach for District Conference

“Rotary Opens Opportunities” and The South Hill Rotary Club had 7 members and several spouses attend the Rotary 7600 District Conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend. The members attended breakout sessions about Rotary, provided items for the silent auction to benefit Polio Plus, and donated socks, gloves and hats to Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach that works to empower homeless families, individuals, and veterans to recover from crisis situations and return to being self-supporting, productive, and independent members of the community in that area. They also donated to the food project hosted by the conference that will be sent to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Clary participated in the Rotary Authors Row for book signings with her Poetry books as part of Rotarians supporting other Rotarian Authors. They also enjoyed fellowship with other Rotarians at the beach themed dinner on Friday and the Roaring 20’s themed dinner on Saturday. Pictured: Rotarians Keith and Lynn Ellis, Jane and her husband Rotarian Lew Stringer, Rotarian Al and wife Nancy Veeck, Rotarian Charles Wright and wife Marilyn and Rotarians Lisa Clary and Randy Cash. If you want to give back to the community and the world, then just ask these Rotarians how to do it and they will connect you with Rotary and the doors of opportunities that it will open for you. Lori Absher Photo
