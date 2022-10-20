The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Lamppost Decorating Contest this year to showcase how beautiful, charming and unique our town is when visitors pass through the community. They are calling all businesses, schools, school clubs and classes, organizations and individuals to decorate the downtown lampposts this winter for the enjoyment of our town residents and the many visitors who will come to South Hill during the holiday season. Entry is FREE, but you must register with the South Hill Chamber of Commerce by November 1, 2022.
The Chamber needs to have a committed interest from the community to plan this winter decorating event. The desire is to make sure this is a beautiful reflection of our town and a project that fully represents our town through the committed support of the community. Businesses along Atlantic, Mecklenburg, and Danville Streets have first claim to lampposts in front of their store. They are located along Danville Street starting at Pomp Boys and along Mecklenburg Avenue to South Hill Methodist Church. All entries will be displayed and maintained in downtown South Hill from November 22, 2022 to January 15, 2023.
Space will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Mail your entry forms to the South Hill Chamber of Commerce or drop it off in person at the South Hill Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours. Entries can also be emailed to melisssa@southhillchamber.com. Decorations should be up by Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Be creative, be original and have fun. Prizes will be awarded for First Place and Runner-Up – so decide how you are going to win the contest and get the bragging rights for the best lamppost decoration. Winners will be announced at the Mayor's Tree Lighting on Friday December 2, 2022 at 6 p.m.
