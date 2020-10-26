Grand Jury hands down October indictments

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 81 indictments in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Licia Barnes of Chase City has been charged with felony possession of heroin.
Sharon Hall Louis of Clarksville is charged with feloniously assaulting a police officer.
Derek Desantis Weaver of Red Oak is charged with possession of a controlled schedule I or II substance.
William Sehen of Skipwith is charged with grand larceny.
Teresa Card of Chase City is charged with driving under the influence.
Heather Hill Jones of South Hill is charged with petit larceny.
Trey Perry of Chase City is charged with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm, felony possession/transportation of ammunition, and possession of a firearm in unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Jamark Greene of Chase City is charged with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, sell, or manufacture.
Quentin Lee Clements of Brodnax is charged with felony possession of heroin.
Kiryl Trusilau and Danila Sazonov, both of Brooklyn, NY, are charged with seven counts of felony credit card number larceny.
John Karis of Statesville, NC is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Logan Lacks of Chase City is charged with felony possession of Fentanyl.
Reco Brown of Hampton is charged with malicious wounding and intimidation/threatening with a firearm.
Herbert Watson of Chase City is charged with possession of a firearm being a convicted felon.
Keith Lanham is charged with failure to stop for law enforcement.
Luis Calderon of Richmond is charged with felony driving under the influence having been previously convicted more than once.
Joseph Robert Webb of LaCrosse is charged with feloniously stealing a firearm.
Candice Taylor of Franklin is charged with writing a bad check.
Isaiah White of Snellville, GA is charged with failure to stop for law enforcement and felony possession of marijuana.
Joy Arrington of Chase City is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Chad Cook of Farmville is charged with felony breaking and entering, destruction of property, and grand larceny.
Jessica Csorba of Boydton and Thomas Lawson of Chase City are charged with feloniously attempting to purchase a firearm by making false statements on a required form.
Angela Cypress of LaCrosse is charged conspiring/aiding to commit larceny and larceny.
Melissa Terry of Henderson, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.
Stacey Wardrick of South Hill is charged with felony larceny.
