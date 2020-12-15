BRUNSWICK COUNTY – Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle motorcycle accident that results in the death of the driver.
According to information provided by Sergeant Michelle Anaya, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at approximately 2:41 p.m., the state police responded to a single vehicle with injuries on Route 611 (Dry Bread Road) west of Route 673 (Reavis Gin Road). The driver of a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jerry Wayne Hubbard, 66, from Emporia, lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the road and into a ditch, ejecting Hubbard. Hubbard was taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he later died from the injuries sustained from the accident.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the accident.
