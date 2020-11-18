At 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 17), Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Shiney Rock Rd (Route 723). A 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling south on Shiney Rock Rd. when it struck that had fallen across the road. The driver, Clemon Rice, 75, of Clarksville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
breaking
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clarksville
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Overturned vehicle Northbound Interstate 85
- Parker Left His Mark on PV Hoops Program
- Equipment purchase raises questions at Council meeting
- South Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces $200,000 Increase to Matching Gift Card Program
- SSHD encourages individuals to quarantine after event at Dogwood Auditorium
- VA Governor announces new COVID measures in 25 person limit on gatherings
- Father, son both served country in the Marine Corps
- PV Opts Out of First Two Sports Seasons
- 5 Flu Season Tips to Keep Your Household Healthy
- Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Announcement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.