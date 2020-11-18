Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Clarksville 
At 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 17), Virginia State Police responded to a
single vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Shiney Rock Rd (Route 723).

A 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling south on Shiney Rock Rd. when it struck
that had fallen across the road.

The driver, Clemon Rice, 75, of Clarksville, Va., died at the scene. He was
not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.