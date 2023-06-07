THE LIKE… TOTALLY RAD 80s & 90s REVUE opens Fri. at The Colonial

South Hill, VA –Come sing along with some of your favorite hits from these two iconic decades of music. With songs from artists like Michael Jackson, No Doubt, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, Los Lobos, Tina Turner, Cranberries, Lisa Loeb, Culture Club, Pat Benatar, Shania Twain, 10,000 Maniacs, Van Halen, Jewel, and more!
This show features local talent - including Dance It Out's Irish Step and Performance Ensembles, Leigh Lambert, Pepe Pacheco, Missy Turner, Anessa Bellere, Silvestre Headen, Lauren Epps, Steven Rea, Deanna Rea, Molly Rea, Tillie Rea, Lisa Moore, Jen Langlois DeOrnellas, Shana Love, Amanda Boileau, Kate Griffin, Abigail Kindall, McKenlee Ruble, Maelee Thomas, Emily Ezell, Rebecca Edmonds, Courtney Hazlewood, Amber Betts, Gracie Poos, Olivia Khron, Kacy Freeman, Violet DeOrnellas
Performance dates are: June 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 7:00 p.m. with an afternoon matinee on Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m.
A HUGE "Thank you" goes out to The South Hill Revitalization Committee and J.A. Barker Construction Company for their sponsorship of this production! Their support has made this show possible.
Adult tickets are $15 each; tickets for children age 13 and under are $10 each. (Child tickets must be purchased over the phone or in the Box Office – child tickets are not available online.) Discounted rates are available to groups of ten people or more. To purchase tickets or for more information, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.