2021 Taste of Brunswick Festival approved; Volunteers needed to plan the festival

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 Cyliene Montgomery, Chairwoman Brunswick County Democratic Committee; Thomas Crews, Chairman Nottoway County Democratic Committee and Sam Rasoul, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor, dropped by to visit the James Solomon Russell-Saint Paul's College Museum and Archives during Sam Rasoul's Southside Swing. Those attending left to right were Robbie Pecht, Lawrenceville Town Council: Tim Puryear, Brunswick County School Board; Teya Whitehead, Museum Board Secretary, Regina Gordon, Museum Board Treasurer; James Grimstead, Museum Board Chairman; Louise Mont-Adams, Brunswick County Democratic Committee; Crews; Montgomery; Delegate Rasoul; Reshsard El-Shair, Campaign Manager, Delegate Roslyn Tyler; Richard Pearson, Pearson’s Funeral Home and Sylvia Allen, Museum Board member. Delegate Rasoul was very impressed with the museum and said it was important that this history has been saved for all Virginians. Rasoul also talked with those in attendance about education, broadband and economic development. (Bobby Conner photo)