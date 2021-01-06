First Baby of 2021 at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital

South Hill, VA (1/4/21) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on January 1, 2021, at 8:48 p.m. Darrell Brown, Jr., MD, delivered the baby girl, who came in at 18.5 inches long and weighed six pounds, eight ounces. Parents Shelby Scott and James Bullock of Chase City named their bundle of joy Vada Noelle Scott-Bullock. They received a gift bag from the hospital with clothes and supplies to get them started.
“I’ve never had such a good experience in the hospital,” Ms. Scott said. “Everyone was so nice I didn’t want to leave.”
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.