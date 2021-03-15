Moose Lodge holds open house

The South Hill Moose Lodge at 1201 West Danville Street held an Open House on Saturday for visitors to see what the newly renovated facility has to offer the community. The social quarters are open for dining and other activities from 4 until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with great food specials being offered from the updated kitchen facilities.
The ballroom has been refreshed with old items and equipment being removed and/or replaced. The large room will be rented out for special occasions and events. Amenities include on site and off site catering, tables, chairs, stage, 300 person capacity with 18 foot ceilings, (smaller rooms if needed available) with member and non member pricing available. Fees for these services can also be included in the application and dues process for becoming a member. They are taking reservations now for weddings, banquets, corporate events, birthdays, showers, retirements, sporting tournaments and more. Discounts options for 501©3 groups are also available. There will be a small room dedicated for children up to the age of 10 and a teen section for the youth to enjoy. They will also be adding game nights such as trivia and corn hole to the list of activities in the future. Follow them on Face book to find out what special events are being planned including a cruise in scheduled for April 24 from 3 until 8 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase. They will also “Egg Your Yard” for Easter with candy and toy filled eggs (deadline for order is 3/21) so call for pricing and details.
The South Hill Moose Lodge and WOTM are charity driven organizations who believe in God, Country and Community. They strive to be good citizens in our community and country. They support scouting, drug awareness, and crime prevention; adopt a highway, sports leagues, and toys for needy children, feeding the hungry and disaster relief efforts, as well as countless national charities.
Members of the South Hill Moose Lodge place special emphasis on giving back to their community with a wide range of service programs. Whatever the need, they are there, giving of time and effort to make their communities a better place in which to live. They also participate in a wide variety of activities from sports to picnics, to dances and karaoke, and they meet lifelong friends. They are supporters of Moosehaven and Mooseheart.
For more information on how you can become a member see Chef Katie Pridgen, Senior Reagent Angie Ezell-Clary, Governor Henry Clary or Administrator Tammy Hazelwood or you can call the office 434- 447 -5780 or visit their face book page or website. The South Hill Moose Lodge looks forward to serving you in 2021 and beyond.
