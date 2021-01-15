Council approves rezoning request to accommodate Microsoft after Hillcrest land purchase

The Monday night South Hill Town Council meeting kicked off with three public hearings. Due to COVID restrictions attendance was limited to Council members Graham, Feggins-Boone, Moody, Luster, Moss, Ben Taylor, and Joseph Taylor, along with Mayor Dean Marion, Town Manager Kim Callis, and Town Clerk Anna Cratch.
The first hearing proposed amending the Zoning Ordinance to add the use of Marine Sales, Service, and Repairs. According to Town Manager Kim Callis the town had someone interested in locating such business within the town limits. Marine, Sales, Services, and Repairs are not currently included in the “table of permitted uses”. Hearing no objections or comments from the public, the Council approved the amendment unanimously.
The second hearing related to the town’s limit on the height of buildings. Currently the maximum height in Zoning District I-P (Industrial Park) is 45 feet. “The reason it was 45 feet was for fire protection purposes. Our former ladder truck would only be able to fight fires on buildings of that height. Now that we have a new ladder truck, we have the capability of fighting fires in taller buildings,” said Callis. Vice Mayor Mike Moody informed the Council that he had spoken to Chief Michael Vaughn and confirmed that the new ladder truck would be able to accommodate 65 feet with no problem. The Council approved the request to raise the height limit to 65 feet.
The final public hearing referenced a small area in the Hillcrest Industrial Park that was reserved for a cemetery and zoned as a residential area. “All walking searches of the industrial park and all title searches have turned up no indication that there was ever a cemetery there and this is really a matter that we need to clean up to get that little tiny circle in the industrial park, that showed on a county information map as residential, to rezone it to I-P so there will never be any issues developing that park going forward,” said Callis.
Callis also pointed out that this is the same industrial park that Microsoft recently purchased land in and that is the reason for this request to rezone. The Council approved the rezoning of IDA property surrounded by 210 Tunstall Road, between Interstate 85 and North Mecklenburg Avenue.
Before reports were approved Callis informed the Council that there had been some concerns about Northington Street being removed from the overlay list, which determines which roads will receive an asphalt overlay when they begin in the spring. “Number one isthe bid came in way over what had been budgeted and two Northington Street needs to have some water and sewer lines replaced and it makes more sense to get that repaired before we go in and have to tear up new asphalt.”
Callis explained a couple of odd balances in the financial report that were “due to audit adjustments that were required by the town CPA. Council approved all reports unanimously.
Carolyn Blackwell agreed to serve out the term of newly selected Town Council member Alex Graham on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Her term will end on June 19, 2025. The Council approved this appointment. Lillie Feggins-Boone will serve out Leroy Sassers term on the Community Development Association ending June 30, 2021.
Mayor Dean Marion explained that Lincoln Sturdivant has asked to step down from his position on the South Hill Planning Commission. Mike Sparkman will serve out his term ending December 31, 2021.
Kim Callis explained that the health department is now doing COVID vaccines in the order established by the state of Virginia. “I believe they are substantially though most of the EMS workers, most of the police departments, and most of the fire departments. There may be some that were not able to get it but they are working toward that,” said Callis. He also stated that Emergency Services Coordinator Jon Taylor was informed that town utility workers should get “some priority” while the vaccine is being issued.
