Local social worker goes extra mile for foster child in need during ice storm

The National Association of Social Workers celebrates Social Work Month in March. Social workers are trained to help people address “personal and systemic barriers to optimal living”.
They are employed to effect positive change with individuals, families, groups and entire communities. South Hill area UMFS Social Worker Jessica Qualls is a shining example of this positive change.
Several weeks ago many individuals and families were struggling with power outages in the wake of a severe winter storm that blew through the area. Jessica Qualls knew that this could be particularly problematic for one young person in foster care who required electricity for the use of medical equipment.
Jessica reached out to UMFS Volunteer Coordinator Kate Ockerman to what could be done to help. The team then contacted the South Hill Methodist Church who connected UMFS with a local organization called Volunteers for Christ. By 3 p.m. on that same day the foster family had been provided with a generator to operate the child’s medical equipment.
UMFS worker Aidan Guilfoyle said, “The event was a great example of community collaboration between the UMFS volunteer team, the South Hill Methodist Church, and Volunteers for Christ.”
