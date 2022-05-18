MCPS receives CTE support fund from Microsoft

Mecklenburg County Public Schools recently received an award from Microsoft’s Community Engagement fund to purchase a 6x14 fully enclosed food trailer with equipment and fire suppression. The trailer will be used by the Culinary Arts classes and the Career and Technical Education courses opportunities to enrich classroom learning and complete required work-based learning activities and experiences as well as cross curriculum training opportunities for students so they can collaborate across multiple classes to provide goods and services. For example, Agriculture students will be able to collaborate with Culinary students to create and provide farm to table menus, Marketing students will be able to promote upcoming events and creating logos for the trailer, Business students will be able to create menus and flyers, and Fashion students will be able to create shirts with logos to sell school promotional items. The program will also create learning opportunities that will align with the Virginia Department of Education required course competencies within Career and Technical Education courses. These relevant, up-to-date, hands-on learning opportunities for students will prepare them for future careers, and promote MCPS to the community. The program will benefit students and members of the community and the mobile classroom (food truck) will participate in community events, after school activities, athletic events, etc. Student swill plan for each event and prepare and serve items at the events.
“We are very excited and grateful to Microsoft for this grant funding. The food trailer will provide our students with opportunities to gain work-based learning experiences by offering food and products for sale at local and school events. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain ‘real world’ knowledge and skills that may assist them in their future careers.” Natalie Coronas, Career & Work-Based Learning Specialist.
“The food trailer will be a mobile extension of the classroom. This concept will provide students an opportunity to experience multidisciplinary learning across multiple curriculums including Culinary, Business, Marketing, Agriculture, Economics, and Fashion. Students will apply knowledge and skills learned in the classroom to collaboratively design, implement, and evaluate individuals.” Megan Hendrick, Director of College & Career Readiness.
The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund, created and managed by Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development team, is designed to support community- led and prioritized projects, increase collaboration among contributors and award recipients, and develop ecosystems that long-term, systemic, and holistic outcomes in the communities in which it operates.
“Microsft is pleased to partner with Mecklenburg County Public Schools and support the CTE-Work Based Learning- Community & School Events Food Trailer Project” Jeremy Satterfield, TechSpark Manager and DCCD Lead for Boydton. “The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund awards are an important way for the company and our employees to contribute to stronger, more resilient communities.”
