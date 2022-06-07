Police Chief honors LaCrosse history with new car decals

The Town of LaCrosse started as a small settlement called Piney Pond in the early 1800’s. During the Civil War, it became known as Cleaton’s Store because the business had become a central trading post for local residents.
In 1901, a surveyor by the last name Harrison suggested that the name be changed to LaCrosse, which is French for “the crossing”. The name change was offered because the little town was home to two major railways; the Atlantic and Danville and the Seaboard.
Though trains no longer run through the town, the Police Chief, David “Charlie” Brown, has found a way to pay homage to the rich railroad history with new decals on the law enforcement vehicles.
“One thing we talked about at my very first Town Council meeting was traffic safety and enforcement. I made it very clear to the Council that, though it was not my primary concern, it was obviously a big one. If we are going to consider ourselves a traffic enforcing agency, we need markings on the car. I think the public perception across the country is that traffic enforcement by law enforcement is to generate profit. I think the first thing we do to calm that mind set is to mark the cars. Do not make it look like we’re hidden.”
The 2020 Explorer is currently the only one upgraded to include markings featuring blue reflective police lettering and black stripes done locally by ExTreme Signs and Graphics.
A native of Brunswick County, Brown served in the United Stated Marine Corps. serving two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan before the end of his military career in February 2010.
He started his career in law enforcement in North Carolina 12 years ago. After spending eight years a little further south, he decided to move home for personal reasons. Brown worked in Brunswick County for three and a half years before accepting the position in LaCrosse.
“This opportunity came open and I kind of put my name in the hat on a whim. I didn’t even expect to get an interview and before I knew it, they were offering me the job.”
He has spent the past month in his new position learning the administrative side and trying to make the department his own.
“LaCrosse has had a reputation for having a certain way of policing and my ideology is a little bit different than that. I’m trying to do some things like mark the patrol vehicles to change that outlook on law enforcement a little bit. He continued, “ I started my career for a Sheriff who did not believe that deputies were responsible for traffic enforcement. He believed they were there to serve the people, serve papers, answer calls for service, that type of thing. So for the first eight years of my career that was what I did on a daily basis.”
Brown deems himself a people person and says he wants to be able to drive down the street, see someone sitting on their porch, roll down the window and chat for a bit.
“I want people to come by the police department. You don’t have to knock. Just open the door and come on in and let’s sit down an talk. I want to rebuild the public’s trust in law enforcement officers, not just in LaCrosse, but across the board.”
Currently Brown is the only full-time officer in LaCrosse but there are two part-time positions slated for the near future. One of those positions is now open and looking to be filled.
“I want our agency to be filled with the types of people who are going to make people, from all walks of life, change the way they look at law enforcement as a whole, not just in LaCrosse but I do think it starts with the LaCrosse Police Department.”
The Chief says that he has been very welcomed by the people in the Town and was surprised by how many people he has encountered that did not realize that LaCrosse still had a police department.
“I knew coming in the door that I wanted to change the way people viewed the department and after talking to the people, I know I’m on the right track.”
Brown says in order for the department to stay in the direction that he wants to go, they will need to be transparent, open for business, and open to the public. “I think it starts with people knowing who I am and why I’m here.”
