Community Clean Up project slated Sept. 24

The South Hill Revitalization is excited to announce the fall "OPERATION CLEAN UP". They are calling on all Citizens, Businesses, Schools, Civic Groups, and Churches to join us on September 24 in cleaning up our community. The hours are 9 a.m. until noon.
They will meet in the upper field area at Centennial Park in South Hill at 8:30 a.m. for registration, to be assigned zones, and to receive supplies. Email us at southhillrevitalization@gmail.com for more information or call 434 774 5866 or 434 774 5540. “We all LOVE South Hill and this is a perfect way to take pride in our community! Show South Hill some LOVE.”
You may sign up as a group or individual and join the efforts to keep your hometown beautiful. You may also contact them about joining the SHRC to be a part of upcoming projects.
