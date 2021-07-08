Tropical Storm Elsa heads towards VA and NC

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for eastern VA/NE NC and the eastern shore. The Flash Flood Watch has been extended into Cumberland County (VA)
Elsa will lift northeast across the Carolinas this morning, and is forecast to track across the local area this evening into early Friday morning. Rain will progress southwest to northeast across the area beginning this morning into early Friday morning.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of northeast North Carolina, southeast and eastern Virginia, the Eastern Shore, and much of the local waters. The primary threats are in the form of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and hazardous marine conditions.
The primary threats are in the form of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and hazardous marine conditions.
A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the area. 2-4” of rain (with locally higher amounts likely) will result in scattered instances of flash flooding in the watch area.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of northeast North Carolina, and much of eastern/southeastern Virginia, and the lower eastern shore.
The threat for Tropical Storm Force wind gusts remains for southeastern and eastern portions of the area from this evening into late tonight.
Tropical Storm conditions could begin as early as this afternoon, but the most likely time of arrival is this evening.
Tropical Storm conditions could linger into early Friday morning over the eastern shore.
Winds may gust to as high as 40 to 50 mph across portions of northeast North Carolina, southeast/eastern Virginia, and the eastern shore this evening into late tonight.
The highest probability for tropical storm force winds remains along/near SE VA/NE NC Coast
Storm Total rainfall forecast valid through Saturday night.
Locally, most rain will occur this afternoon and tonight.
Heavy rainfall could lead to scattered instances of flash and urban flooding.
