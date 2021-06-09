On Saturday, June 5 at 10:49 p.m., the South Hill Police Department responded to Circle Drive for reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find Lamari Najek House, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to Police Chief Bowen, “Life-saving first aid was rendered by the first officers arriving and the scene was secured.”
SHPD received more calls from the 911 Center of gun shot victims arriving at VCU Health CMH. Three more individuals were identified in the shooting incident: Jakobi Jiggetts, 20, Brandon Crutchfield II, 22, and an unnamed juvenile.
Lamari House and the juvenile were later transported from VCU Health CMH to MCV in Richmond by med-flight.
Chief Bowen says that evidence was collected and the investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information related to this crime, please call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 877-676-8477.
