With the generous support of sponsors First Citizens Bank, Southside Mortgage Services, and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, the South Hill Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Park View Middle School and Park View High School Students of the Month for their outstanding academic performance and school spirit!
Shannon Lambert, Executive Director of The South Hill Chamber of Commerce commented, “We are proud to recognize these students, who were nominated by their teachers and school administrators, for their accomplishments. Given the challenges students have faced for the last year, it is more important than ever to acknowledge academic performance and school spirit.”
As current state safety guidelines for indoor gatherings have temporarily suspended the South Hill Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheons, Chamber of Commerce board and staff members invited Student of the Month award recipients thus far in the academic year to the Chamber, where they were presented with their awards and gifts.
Going forward, Student of the Month awards will be presented monthly during the school year.
