Acting Town Manager Dean Marion presented the Proposed 2023/2024 Fiscal Year Budget at the Monday night Council meeting, first pinpointing the key elements and challenges the Council and staff faced during the process.
The general fund capital expenditure increases included a $58,000 SUV for the police department, $418,000 for fire department personal alerting pagers and 1/3 of the cost of a primary structure apparatus, $440,000 to street maintenance, $50,553 to fleet maintenance, $4,713,159 in facility maintenance, and $56,000 for Parks & Grounds.
“Overall we’re looking at Capital Expenditure of over $5.7 million but the key component in that is that $5.1 million is a carry over from the previous fiscal year so we’re only looking at around $600,000 in new capital investments for the upcoming year.”
General fund rates showed no increase to personal property or real estate tax but did see a $200 increase to the rezoning requests, zoning variances, and special exception requests.
“We have found that we are facing more challenges communicating with people and landowners and we have to do our due diligence in reaching out to those people. If we are not successful then we have to repeat the process so that is the reason for that increase.”
The proposed connection fees for water and sewer increased with water and irrigation meters going from $1,000 to $2,000 and sewer from $1500 to $3,000.
“We are regressing back to what the Council had agreed on a year ago and basically enacting those fees in place going as we said we would do last August or September.”
Marion provided information showing the connection rates of South Hill in comparison to surrounding areas.
Bitty Freeman referred Council to the water and sewer fees that were discussed almost a year ago, at which time the Council voted to defer the increased rates back to their original cost.
Freeman said that at the Council also talked about decreasing the rate for developers with multiple connections.
He argued that the cost of the materials needed to connect water and sewer lines did not add up to the $5,000 fee and suggested the developer be allowed to install the hookup before “turning it over to the town”.
Quik Fuel owner Justin Smith opposed the increase to the cigarette tax rate saying two of the three stores he had operating in South Hill have been leased due to the hit they took from the enactment of the cigarette tax rate in 2017.
“There are a lot of stores just outside of the town limits that are not hurt by this. It hurts the stores within the town when someone can go just outside of town and get it.”
Bob Tanner also spoke against the cigarette tax saying that the tax revenue was decreasing year by year as people go out of town to get cigarettes.
Gavin Honeycutt stated that the budget was not sustainable and that the Council had made “the decision to make it sustainable moving forward”. He continued saying that the decision to make increases did not come lightly and that it was going to take some money to get the town back where it needed to be, especially in regard to infrastructure.
Mike Moody said that Council looked at it from every viewpoint that they could and that it was “safe to say” that nobody wants to see a tax or rate increase.
“The town functions off of revenues and we have to buy water. When their rates go up, ours go up, however, their’s stayed the same this year but ours had to go up because we have not done any water or sewer hookup increases since 1991.”
Moody also said that instead of increasing the real estate tax for town residents, Council chose to increase the cigarette tax by $.10.
“There are ten packs in a carton, meaning a $1 increase per carton. If somebody wishes to drive out of town four or five miles and spend $5 at the cost of gas just to save that $1, that is their choice. We hate to lose that business but that is the reality. They are going to spend more to drive out of town and come back.”
Shep Moss said Council had many debates about the cigarette tax increase saying he had reviewed information from the City of Franklin where sales had plummeted after continuous tax increases.
“I’ve spoken with store owners who have strong concerns, especially with the carton sales. I think that is something that should be considered before another increase is put it to place.”
Michael Smith said he wanted the people of South Hill to realize that “a lot of work went into this to not increase real estate or personal property”.
The proposed budget passed unanimously.
In other business, Mayor Marion proclaimed May 14 through May 20 as Police Week in support of our local Police Department, as well as all departments throughout the county, state, and nation.
Wade Crowder addressed what he called “cover ups” within town limits. He stated that the water tower near Circle Drive had been empty for months without the public knowing.
“We never would have known if TJ Maxx had not come in here and didn’t have enough water pressure to test the water system.”
Kim Harper made the suggestion to Council to turn Pettus Town into a “golf cart community” based on her experiences where her second home is located.
“The camaraderie and the neighbor interaction is far superior to other neighborhoods. With us becoming permanent residents again in this particular area, I think this would be a great addition to the South Hill community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.