SHPD is awarded accreditation certification

Law Enforcement Division Director Harvey Powers with the Department of Criminal Justice Services was in attendance at the Monday night Town Council meeting to recognize the South Hill Police Department for their commitment to law enforcement excellence by completing the certification for the Virginia Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. It is one of the only means by which citizens and government leaders can be sure that agencies are maintain ethical standards to which the community has a right to expect.
“The awarding of accreditation is much more that a paper exercise. The agency must first develop the policies and procedures that comply with the commission standards but what is most important is that it should put those policy statements into practice and prove over a period of years that the agency is in compliance with those standards. It’s not just saying that you will meet the standards,” said Powers.
Powers is the son of South Hill native Harvey Powers and spent many summers in the area. “When I saw that the South Hill Police Department was on the list of honorees I said, ‘that one is mine.’ I’m very excited to be back, the only disappointment is that S&S Barbecue is no longer around.”
Dr. Lisa Jordan spoke to the Council about an issue that she has had walking her dog around town. She says that she and many others in her neighborhood have complained about the same issue and that she does not see where calling in to report the incidents has helped at all.
“The code as it’s written does seem to put the blame on the victim instead of the owner. From what I can gather from people that I have talked to many do not see the point in doing anything about it,” said Jordan.
She also pointed out that there was no where to take “big” dogs in the town adding that she was asked not to bring her dog to the Town park anymore because of his size.
Jordan finished by asking the Council to review the town code and consider her comments at their discretion.
Following a motion from Joseph Taylor, the Council approved the resolution declaring the former Highway 47 water plant property, including structures and land, as surplus property and authorizing Town staff to dispose of the property pursuant of the provisions of the Code of Virginia.
Smiley’s Construction, LLC was awarded the East Atlantic Street Drainage Improvement Project as designed by B&B Consultants in the Richmond Times Dispatch. Bids were due on December 8, 2021. The bids were reviewed by B&B for compliance and recommended Smiley’s be awarded the project based on their bid of $523,189.81.
