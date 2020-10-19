South Hill P.D. seeking information in Goodes Ferry shooting

Early Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 18, shots were fired at a residence on Goodes Ferry Road in South Hill. A source says that 37 bullets were fired into the home and at a vehicle parked at the residence.
According to the South Hill Police Department one individual was treated for non life threatening injuries and released from the hospital later that Sunday morning.
If you have information on this event please contact Detective Carrie Watters at 434-447-3104. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward may call Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 1-877-676-8477. The department is also asking residents in the area with home security camera systems to review the footage for any vehicles passing through at this time.
