VCU Health partners with Red Cross for community blood drive

As COVID numbers continue to rise with the arrival of new variants, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive.
The event will take place on Friday, August 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the C.A.R.E. Building, located next to the hospital at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. The drive will be in Education Rooms 1114 and 1116.
Director of Laboratory Services, Christina Duke, says, “VCU Health CMH is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
According to the Red Cross, blood is needed every two seconds in the United States and with blood being a “perishable product”, the is constant need for supplies to be replenished.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Christina added. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
Mecklenburg County cases are back up with 2,620 total since the start of the pandemic and a 104 hospitalized.
Main causes for concern with the variant strains are how rapidly they spread and the threat of more strains of variants developing. The CDC is now recommending wearing face masks again, vaccinated or not, maintaining social distancing guidelines, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (800) 733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code VCUHEALTH. Please note you will need to wear a mask and check in as a visitor to the C.A.R.E. Building with a temperature screening and wristband in order to gain entrance to the blood drive.
