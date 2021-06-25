Local radio host continues to shine

Local Internet radio announcer, station owner, actress and author win two awards.
Stephanie was awarded 2021 Internet’s Stations of the Year Award from the virtual
River Awards based out of Houston Texas in April and recently was honored from The Gospel Artist Music Association Award Push Until It Happens Award. Stephanie will be featured in her first film role as well in November in upcoming film Soldiers Secret. Stephanie also released her book, which is called Stephanie’s Story available on Amazon.
