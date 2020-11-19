VCU Health CMH plans "Giving Tuesday" for Dec. 1

We have a chance to make something fantastic happen on GivingTuesday in 2020.
2020 has been a very unique year for everyone. We all have been challenged in unimaginable ways this year. We are asking you to help change VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in a very unique way.
If we can hit our goal of $10,000, we will bring Dogs On Call therapy dogs into CMH in 2021. That $10,000 is the cost of starting a program that will have a lasting impact, not just on our patients and their families, but on staff at CMH as well.
Health care is stressful for everyone - patients, their families and friends and also on staff. Receiving unconditional love from a therapy dog – even if it’s just for a minute or two – can have a lasting, incredibly positive impact.
GivingTuesday is 1,440 minutes long. A gift on Tuesday, December 1st can last forever. Please consider making a gift that can transform health care in our region forever. Please donate to our Dogs On Call Therapy Program on GivingTuesday.
We have a unique opportunity thanks to a caring husband and wife in our area. They have committed to matching dollar for dollar our first $5,000 raised. So whatever you give – it gets doubled. And we would like to ask you for one more thing – please share with your friends about this opportunity and ask them to consider a gift to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital on GivingTuesday, December 1, 2020.
