Sheriff's office makes donation to Clarksville Elem.

Major Andy Ezell of the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Department brought an assortment of items that were collected by the department for the third grade classrooms at Clarksville Elementary School. Accepting on behalf of the school is Mrs. Forehand, Assistant Principal and Mrs. Dalton, Principal. Thank you to the Sheriff's department for the supplies
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver med-flighted after Goodes Ferry accident
- MCSO seeking information in Triangle #2 robbery
- South Hill woman convicted in correctional bribery scheme
- Mecklenburg jury hands down indictments; Hermsen charged with multiple counts of child pornography
- Dragons Look forward to Opportunity
- Christmas Market opens this weekend featuring live music
- Dr. D Sports: Watkins Named POY
- Hylton sentenced in Clarksville murder case
- County-wide open burn ban
- Bulldogs Hoping for Another Playoff Run
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.