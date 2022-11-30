The middle school’s fall sports teams have excelled this year. The School Board recognized the major achievements of the football, volleyball, and co-ed soccer teams at the monthly meeting.
The JV football team achieved first place in their regular season, as well as conference champs. The kids themselves weren’t able to make the meeting, as many of them are also on the basketball team which played its first home game of the season. The rest of the kids decided to attend the game to cheer their teammates on.
Head Coach Bruce Cliborne was happy to accept the accolades on their behalf. Cliborne praised the team, “The kids really, really worked hard. It was a huge team effort starting from our first game that came behind 18-6 early in the fourth quarter. They fought back to win that ball game and I kind of knew we had something a little special then.”
He continued, “We built on that ball game and we lost to Nottoway in overtime on a call that could have gone either way really. So the finale against Nottoway came down to overtime again—actually double overtime—and we pulled that one off. It was really special.”
The board recognized the middle school volleyball team for placing First in the Eastern Division as well as being the Runner-Up in the conference. The middle school co-ed soccer team also placed First in their regular season, and became the Runner-Up in their conference.
Superintendent Nichols remarked, “I think it does bode well for our future in sports and fall for our middle school as well as the high school.”
Congratulations to all of our outstanding students for their accomplishments this season!
The school board unanimously approved a schedule extension for SKANSA’s work on the Middle/High School complex. The current contract only had SKANSA working through this November, but they predict that they will need to continue working on at least a part-time basis through the end of December to bring the complex to completion. The board also approved the SKANSA-MCPS project management agreement for the Clarksville Elementary Project.
Superintendent Nichols relayed some good news: Virginia’s General Assembly has passed funding for a $1,000 bonus for full-time school staff. The funding is currently coming in and will be doled out to MCPS’s full-time staff members as a bonus when they go home for Christmas break.
The school auditorium’s certificate of occupation has also finally gone through. MCPS looks forward to hosting Dance It Out’s Nutcracker Christmas Program.
Mr. Nichols is also meeting with the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and the Highway Department for a follow-up on getting a stoplight put in place at the school’s entrance.
In accordance with Senate Bill 656 which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly MCPS is adopting policy changes regarding instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Mrs. Bailey explained that this policy change allows for Mr. Nichols, teachers, and library staff to begin working on how to best implement and carry through notifying parents when such material will be reviewed. “I think it probably needs to be tweaked a little bit, but for us to have this policy it doesn’t mean that everything’s got to be in place. They need the policy to have the framework to move forward to effect this in our school division,” Mrs. Bailey said.
She also pointed out that Dr. Lacks has done an incredible amount of work behind the scenes discussing with librarians and the English departments to go ahead and compile lists of books that meet the illustrated criteria.
