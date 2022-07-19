Studivant charged with 2nd degree murder of Lunenburg woman

On March 14, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bent Creek Road for a report of a deceased female that was found on the side of the road. The Criminal Investigative Division processed the scene and a homicide investigation began.
After speaking to the Victoria Police Department, it was determined that their jurisdiction had just previously taken a report for a missing female who was identified as Kendra Latrice Wilson.
An officer who was familiar with the victim then came to the scene and identified the deceased female as Wilson.
During the course of the investigation the deputies found three different sites of interest that were all processed for evidence. After numerous pieces of evidence were collected. LaDonte Studivant became a person of interest.
On July 1, Studivant was extradited back to Virginia from North Carolina where he was being held on numerous other charges. The day LaDonte Studivant arrived in Virginia he was charged with the 2nd Degree Murder of Kendra Wilson.
“We would like to thank the US Marshalls, Victoria Police Department, and Vance County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case,” said the MCSO.
