Biden upsets Trump after a long week of counting

After a long four days following the 2020 General Election, former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner. This win marks the first time since 1996 that an incumbent president has lost the race for his second term.
Mecklenburg County ballots were mostly counted by the end of the first night. The county largely supported Republican candidates; Trump won with 9,266 votes, 57.18 percent. Biden trailed behind in Mecklenburg with 6,803 votes, or 41.98 percent.
Similarly, Senate candidate Daniel Gade won Mecklenburg’s vote 55.83 percent-44.08 percent against Mark Warner. The Representative race in Mecklenburg almost exactly mirrored the presidential race: Bob Good defeated newcomer Dr. Cameron Webb with 57.99 percent-41.88 percent.
While Mecklenburg County saw Republican candidates defeat their Democratic counterparts, Virginia as a whole did not. Virginia was called by 8:00p.m. the night-of in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden. According to the unofficial results posted on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website—results will be certified on November 16—Biden won 53.89 percent-44.24 percent. Biden won the popular vote in Virginia as well, with a lead of over 420,000 votes. Mark Warner also won Virginia’s vote 55.78 percent-44.13 percent.
Virginians also voted on two referendums. The first state constitutional amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing election districts from the General Assembly and Governor to a bipartisan commission that would be made up by 16 officials; half of those would be members of the General Assembly, and the other half would be citizens of the Commonwealth. Ultimately, the General Assembly would have to pass approval on the new maps. Virginia voted in favor of this referendum by 65.61 percent.
The other proposed amendment would disallow the taxation of a vehicle that is largely used by, or in service for a veteran whose disability is service-connected. Virginia also voted in favor of this amendment by 86.17 percent: over three and a half million votes.
Currently, Biden has won the presidency with 290 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214. Biden also won the popular vote by 51 percent, or over four and a half million votes. Three states—North Carolina, Alaska, and Georgia due to recount—have not declared a winner. However, even if all three were to declare Trump the victor, it would not be enough electoral votes to net him the win; 270 are necessary to proclaim a winner of the election.
Donald Trump’s campaign announced their intent to pursue legal action to stop the counting of votes in the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia on Wednesday. Since then, all three suits were thrown out or ruled against due to lack of merit.
The campaign also said it will demand a recount in the states of Wisconsin and Georgia. Should the campaign follow through with a recount in the state of Wisconsin, it will be required to pay for the recount. Under Wisconsin law—enacted by a Republican legislature—the state will only pay for a recount if the margin of victory is 0.25 percent or less. In Wisconsin, the margin of victory was over 20,000 votes or around 0.63 percent. A recount is currently pending in the state of Georgia.
