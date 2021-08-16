In 2019, the Town committed to spending up to $3 million towards the Highway 58 Bypass Arterial Project in partnership with VDOT. The three phase project will focus on the East Atlantic Street and Country Lane intersection.
Though work was not expected to begin until Fiscal Year 2025/26, VDOT has reached out to the Town to implement the first phase of the project.
“The estimated cost of this phase is now $5,757,611, of which $575,761 would be paid by the Town as part of our $3 million commitment. This estimate has increased from a high end estimate of $3,046,850 in June, 2019. The Budget and Finance Committee discussed this project on July 27. As prices will continue to increase and we have the ability to pay the Town share, the Committee recommends proceeding with the project. At this time we do not need to appropriate funds. We simply must enter agreements with VDOT indicating our commitment to fund $575,761.”
The Town Council approved moving forward with the project and allowing the Town Manager, Kim Callis, to execute related documents.
A public hearing was held to hear comments from the community about an amendment to the Town Code to allow for the implementation of administration costs and collection agencies or attorney’s fees be added to the delinquent bills.
Town tax delinquency will no longer be determined by the Council but will be sent directly to an attorney or professional service firm for collection.
Gavin Honeycutt asked how much using one of the collection agencies would cost the Town. Finance Director Sheila Cutrell explained that the cost would depend on which agency the Town chooses to use for the service. Cutrell previously recommended TACS, which would be at no cost to the Town. “They don’t do it for free but they do it for the 20% admin cost that gets added to the taxpayers bill.”
Honeycutt then suggested listing delinquent customers in the local newspapers to publicly hold them accountable.
At the July Town Council meeting Shep Moss and Mike Moody suggested shopping around for different collections agencies with better reviews from customers and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Cutrell pointed out that the review that Moody had seen was just one review and that she had done some research to support her recommendation to use TACS.
“I have found only one business in the entire Town of South Hill that is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. I don’t know that that is really something that we need to be looking at. I did look at a list of businesses that are accredited collection agencies and the first one on the list has a one in five star rating and had 59 complaints in the last three years. TACS has had only ten in the last three years. Their specialty is governments so they are familiar with transient occupancy taxes, meal taxes, personal property taxes; that is their specialty,” said Cutrell.
Cutrell reminded Council that the vote would be to change the language in the Town code, not to choose a collection agency. The Council supported the amendment with Joseph Taylor abstaining.
Another hearing was held in regards to the issuance of a General Obligation Bond, Series 2021 to pay for public infrastructure works projects.
The $10,950,000 bond will focus specifically on projects such as payment for the cost of certain water, wastewater, and infrastructure improvements including construction of the Thompson Street-Alpine Road water line, Northeast sewer collection system, Highway #1 North sewer extension, Alpine Pump Station improvements; replacement of the touch-read water meter system with a radio-read water meter system; rehabilitation of sewer lines in the Taylor’s Creek pump station service area; replacement of ditch rotors at the Town’s wastewater treatment plant; construction of a new public works building; and other infrastructure; and refinancing of the Town’s $1,995,000 Water, Wastewater and Storm Facilities Refunding Bond, Series 2010, all together with administrative and financing costs. The Council voted unanimously to support the issuance of the bond.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department will be holding the annual bucket drive location on Saturday, September 4 at six locations throughout town including: North Mecklenburg Avenue, East Atlantic Street, West Atlantic Street, West Danville Street, Walmart, and Peebles Street/Furr Street.
The Fire Department and Town staff are now working to replace the 2005 model Support 70
equipment with a new support vehicle in October 2022. The new vehicle will provide greater support capability in several ways, including on-site air compressors and better extrication equipment. The Fire Department wishes to sell Support 70 with the proceeds used to help pay off the existing debt service on Engine 73 in July 2022. “In October 2022, with the backing of the Town’s full faith and credit as required by the banks, the Fire Department would then issue a
new loan for approximately $1.1 million for the purchase of a new support vehicle. This plan
will continue the successful practice of having only one FD loan outstanding at a time.”
The purchase process is expected to take over a year and will begin on August 31, 2021. The department has made arrangements to have coverage support from other departments so that if the Support 70 truck is sold before a new one is purchased there will be no issue with emergency response.
