In November of last year the Virginia State Supreme Court ruled to reverse the original decision made by the Mecklenburg County Circuit Court regarding personnel information being withheld under the Freedom of Information Act after records were requested from the Town of South Hill by Hawkins.
A letter of opinion from Judge Watson on May 26 stated, “the Mandate requires this Court to reexamine five documents previously ordered to be withheld from disclosure and apply the definition of “personnel information” recently supplied by The Virginia Supreme Court in Hawkins Id.”
In analyzing the definition of “personnel information”, the court determined that the only content exempt from disclosure is “that which is tied to the employment of the individual in some way, and which otherwise would not be disclosed to the employer”.
“FOIA was enacted by the General Assembly to ensure the people of the Commonwealth ready access to public records in the custody of the public body or it’s officers and employees. All public records should be presumed open, unless an exemption is properly invoked. By it’s own terms, the statute puts the interpretive thumb on the scale in favor of disclosure.”
The five documents in question included a petition signed by seven town employees to the Personnel Committee requesting a meeting to discuss concerns they had experienced in their work environment, an unsigned employee complaint letter against Kim Callis sent on August 21, 2019, a demand letter sent to South Hill’s town attorney regarding an employees claim that they had been discriminated against, resignation letters from former Finance Director Katherine Bigalow, Director of Public Works Bill Wilson, and an unnamed former Human Resources Manager, and emails between Bill Wilson, former Town Manager Kim Callis, former Town Attorney Glen Allen, Mayor Dean Marion and Town Council.
The ruling breaks down the emails between Wilson, Allen, Callis, Marion, and members of Council saying the first page containing an email from Wilson to Allen should be produced in it’s entirety.
The next email sent on August 8, 2019, contains a three page memo, which appears to be an employee evaluation, from Callis to Wilson. Since Wilson voluntarily provided the Mayor and Town Council with this information, it no longer “defies logic that a reasonable person would find this production to be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” The only information redacted from this document are the names of two individuals in paragraph five.
Wilson sent a response to the above mentioned email from Callis on August 10, 2019 explaining his position and opinion of the evaluation. With the exception of employees names, the court again ruled that the content of the document did not meet the definition of “personnel information”.
“While these emails may contain some unflattering comments concerning job performance and a rebuttal to those allegations, that performance is solely in relation to the function of public duties by a public employee being compensated by public funds.”
The statement continues, “If severely strained relationships exist between employees and supervisors, which negatively impact the smooth and efficient performance of public responsibilities, the public should know.”
The “demand letter” requested should be provided in it’s entirety with redactions including: employee names, references to an employee’s emotional or medical diagnoses and the names of medical prescriptions, references to symptomatic conduct related to certain medical diagnoses, and a reference to a private activity outside the scope of the public employment in question.
“While the non redacted document may contain details of what appears to be allegations of improper treatment in the workplace of an employee by a supervisor, it involves an employee of a municipality and her supervisor and concerns events solely related to the workplace. Once again, even though there are negative comments about the employee and supervisor continued in the content to be disclosed, this information is known to the employer because of the employment relationship and is not information which would ‘not otherwise be disclosed to the employer’”.
It goes on to say that the letter was “voluntarily and intentionally” sent to the Town Attorney, therefore it was not an invasion of privacy to provide the unredacted portions of the letter.
According to the order from Judge Watson, the first of the three resignation letters sent by Wilson, Bigalow, and a former Human Resource Director, “does not bear any suggested redactions by the Town” and should be produced in its entirety.
The second letter, dated October 3, 2019, contains one sentence that should be redacted due to its reference to a “clearly private ritual utilized by certain individuals under certain circumstances”.
The third letter, dated December 2, 2019, should be provided with the exception of employees named on page one. “The employee resigning is setting forth the rational for his resignation.”
The third resignation was sent with an attached performance review, voluntarily provided by the employee. Names will be redacted from this document as well.
In regards to attorney’s fees, Judge Watson said based on the Supreme Court making no ruling on attorney’s fees or whether Hawkins “substantially prevailed” in the case and the fact that Hawkins did not request fees and costs in his opposition to the Town’s demurrer, or in response to the Town’s log of documents, he was not entitled to claim costs and attorney’s fees prior to the Supreme Courts mandate.
Hawkins is to submit a list of “post-remand costs, solely related to the documents in question, to counsel for the Town within twenty-one days from the filing of this opinion.
In conclusion, Judge Watson said the “Supreme Courts opinion in [the Hawkins case] heralded a new day for the processing of FOIA requests. The new definition of ‘personnel information’ significantly limits the exemption in favor of disclosure.”
The South Hill Enterprise has submitted a FOIA request to the Town for these documents and will continue to update the public as more details are provided.
